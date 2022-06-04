MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

