Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 209,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 291,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

