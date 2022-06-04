Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.00.

MG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

MG traded down C$2.83 on Friday, hitting C$80.52. 610,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$78.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.84. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$70.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.4900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

