Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Magnite has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Magnite by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Magnite by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

