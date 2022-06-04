Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.18 Million

Brokerages expect Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) to report $132.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.05 million and the highest is $133.00 million. Mandiant reported sales of $247.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $692.37 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

