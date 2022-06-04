Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,051,000 after buying an additional 124,036 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.