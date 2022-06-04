MasTec (MTZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2022 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00.

5/18/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $100.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/10/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $104.00.

5/9/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $105.00.

5/9/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $96.00.

5/9/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $109.00.

5/6/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $104.00.

5/2/2022 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MasTec reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Although revenues grew year over year, earnings declined in the quarter. Its consistent focus on diversifying the business and enhancing the non-Oil and Gas segments is expected to drive earnings growth. With a significant presence in the telecommunications market (which includes significant 5G build out capabilities), exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage along with the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2022. Yet, supply-chain issues, higher costs and project delays are risks.”

NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 615,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,106. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

