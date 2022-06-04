MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) versus Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Head to Head Survey

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Zentek has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zentek and MDU Resources Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.08) -25.38 MDU Resources Group $5.68 billion 0.98 $378.13 million $1.76 15.55

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -38.60% -35.82% MDU Resources Group 6.09% 10.77% 4.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zentek and MDU Resources Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A MDU Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Zentek on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and offers supply-related value-added services. The company's Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. Its Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. This segment is also involved in the sale of cement, finished concrete products, and other building materials and related contracting services. The company's Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping and services; overhead and underground electrical, gas, and communication infrastructure; and manufactures and distributes transmission lines construction equipment. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

