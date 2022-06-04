Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.66 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

