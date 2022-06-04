Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th.

TSE:MX opened at C$64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$71.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.2699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,660. Also, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at C$1,464,613.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

