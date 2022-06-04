MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) vs. First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Critical Analysis

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community and MetroCity Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $61.42 million 2.30 $15.47 million $2.08 9.00 MetroCity Bankshares $142.54 million 3.66 $61.70 million $2.66 7.70

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Community and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 0 0 2.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Given First Community’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 25.54% 11.56% 0.99% MetroCity Bankshares 45.04% 23.89% 2.37%

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Community pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats First Community on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About MetroCity Bankshares (Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

