MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

MGEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $79.30 on Friday. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $208.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

