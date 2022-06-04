Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,099,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,679,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

