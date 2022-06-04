Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.
MIME has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mimecast (Get Rating)
Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.
