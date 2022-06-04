Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

