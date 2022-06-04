Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MITK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mitek Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 444,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.