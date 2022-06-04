MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs Purchases 190,600 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 190,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ian Jacobs purchased 13,050 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ian Jacobs purchased 809,950 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $388,776.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Ian Jacobs purchased 654,775 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $314,292.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs acquired 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

MIXT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

