MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $186.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.96.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 63,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 53,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 131,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

