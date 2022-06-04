Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Head to Head Review

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Partners and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -104.15% -70.25%

17.6% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molecular Partners and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners $10.67 million 22.57 -$69.79 million N/A N/A Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.46 million ($0.64) -4.72

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Molecular Partners and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Molecular Partners currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 217.19%. Given Molecular Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Molecular Partners is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Summary

Molecular Partners beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, which is in Phase Ia clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive cancers. It also develops MP0423 for treating COVID-19; MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor, hepatocyte growth factor, and human serum albumin to increase half-life. Molecular Partners AG has agreements and collaboration with Novartis AG to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; Amgen SA; Allergan, Inc.; and discovery alliance with AbbVie Inc. in ophthalmology, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a partnership with Catalent for manufacturing NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

