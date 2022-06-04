Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

