MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MoneyLion Inc. is a data-driven, digital financial platform. It offers mobile banking and financial membership to take control of their finances. The company operates principally in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion Inc., formerly known as Fusion Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City. “

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

MoneyLion stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 207,942 shares of company stock worth $399,334.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyLion (ML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.