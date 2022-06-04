Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.93.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MEG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 74,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,892. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
