Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.41. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.12. 5,247,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,519,241. The company has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

