Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $225.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.36. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $199.24 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

