National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.65%.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.