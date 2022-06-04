Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 229,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 118,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 91.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

