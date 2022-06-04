nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) & Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Head-To-Head Contrast

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

nCino has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares nCino and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -21.30% -13.52% -9.46% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for nCino and Ubisoft Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 3 7 0 2.70 Ubisoft Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67

nCino currently has a consensus target price of $54.78, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus target price of $52.40, indicating a potential upside of 421.91%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than nCino.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nCino and Ubisoft Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $273.86 million 14.45 -$49.45 million ($0.63) -56.98 Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 2.64 $88.75 million N/A N/A

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than nCino.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats nCino on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Ubisoft Entertainment (Get Rating)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company distributes Ubisoft products to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent and Playcrab; and collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm Games. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

