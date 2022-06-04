Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

