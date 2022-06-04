Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

NVRO traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,061. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth $1,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nevro by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,816,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,422,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

