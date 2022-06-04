New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will post $70.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $71.98 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $66.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $281.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million.

NMFC opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

