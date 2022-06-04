New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to post $70.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.98 million and the lowest is $69.30 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $66.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $281.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.