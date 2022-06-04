Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will report $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NWL stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

