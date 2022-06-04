Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $24,435,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 197,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 290,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 117,411 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.