NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXRT. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.