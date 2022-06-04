Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Nielsen by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nielsen by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nielsen by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

