NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NightHawk Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.42). NightHawk Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NightHawk Biosciences.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on NHWK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NightHawk Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NHWK stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. NightHawk Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

