NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

