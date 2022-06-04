nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.91 Million

Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will report $62.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.62 million to $63.20 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $69.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $283.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $290.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $317.98 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $327.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $568.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.37.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.