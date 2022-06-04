Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.41.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $244.66 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.06.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.