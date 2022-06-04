Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.75 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.