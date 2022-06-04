North West (NWC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$579.02 million for the quarter.

TSE NWC opened at C$35.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.75. North West has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$40.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWC. CIBC upped their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

