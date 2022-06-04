Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.08.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Northern Trust by 677.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 32,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

