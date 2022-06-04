NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
NLOK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.
NLOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 4,803,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,778. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
