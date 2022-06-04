NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NLOK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

NLOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 4,803,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,778. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

