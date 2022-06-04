Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $1,463,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,547,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,682,148.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.15. 4,057,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,525,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 6.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

