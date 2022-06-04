NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $21.01 on Friday. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Analysts predict that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

