Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 235.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $11.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,298,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,773. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25. Novavax has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

