NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

