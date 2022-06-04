NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.37. 2,310,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

