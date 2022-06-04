Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

OCUL opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $241.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $3,080,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 621,420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.