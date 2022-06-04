Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
OLLI stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
