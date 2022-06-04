Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OLLI stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

